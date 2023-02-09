Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regal Rexnord (RRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX):

2/5/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $185.00.

2/3/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $188.00.

2/2/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Regal Rexnord had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 623,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,128. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

Get Regal Rexnord Co alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.