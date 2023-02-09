Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regal Rexnord (RRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX):

  • 2/5/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $185.00.
  • 2/3/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $188.00.
  • 2/2/2023 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2022 – Regal Rexnord had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 623,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,128. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

