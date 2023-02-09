Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

About Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.