ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.19 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $16,382.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00421583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004641 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.