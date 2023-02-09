Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.