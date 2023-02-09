RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.60

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.60 and last traded at $213.64, with a volume of 154847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 167,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

