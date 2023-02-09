ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.90

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 291,850 shares trading hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Iain G. Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,020.68).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

