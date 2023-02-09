Renishaw’s (RSW) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,520 ($42.31) price objective on the stock.

Renishaw Stock Performance

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,994 ($48.01) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,804.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,780.29. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 3,238 ($38.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,095 ($61.25). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,420.61.

Renishaw Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 16.80 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading

