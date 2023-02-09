Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,116,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,856 shares of company stock valued at $29,625,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

