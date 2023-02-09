Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 81,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for about 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,840,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

OPCH traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 25,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

