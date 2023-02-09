Ribbon Finance (RBN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.96 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $81.96 million and approximately $586,319.91 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00443134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.62 or 0.29354027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00438255 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.