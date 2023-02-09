RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,900 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 1.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

BAH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.86. 82,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.