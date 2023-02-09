RK Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Air Transport Services Group worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 48,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

