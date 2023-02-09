RK Capital Management LLC Buys 26,100 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of MRC Global worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,494,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 480,535 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after buying an additional 188,996 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.15 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.