RK Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises 2.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Calix worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its position in Calix by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $204,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 96,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,830. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

