RK Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,923 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.3 %

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.79. 12,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.