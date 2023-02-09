RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 4.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $121.28. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,835 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

