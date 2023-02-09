RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for about 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.31. 5,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,967. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

