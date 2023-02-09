Robert S. Keane Purchases 9,801 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.8 %

CMPR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 143,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $70.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

