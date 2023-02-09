Robert S. Keane Purchases 9,801 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cimpress Trading Down 2.8 %
CMPR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 143,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $70.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
