Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 85,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,664 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,853,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,872. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
