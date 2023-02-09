Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 85,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,664 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,853,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,872. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.