Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.35 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $316.13 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,658.75 or 0.07573451 BTC on major exchanges.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,581 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,744.51490076 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,246,649.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

