Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $88.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 145,152 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.