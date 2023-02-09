Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.