Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

