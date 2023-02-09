Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

