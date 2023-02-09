RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $21,860.69 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $21,860.69 or 1.00122047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $76.39 million and $30,252.56 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,835.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00423344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00716156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00583812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,494 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,500.44019513 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 22,577.84919285 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,254.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

