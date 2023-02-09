Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of RYAN opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

