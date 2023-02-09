Safe (SAFE) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Safe has a market cap of $284.77 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $13.67 or 0.00060673 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00118292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00062442 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000411 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 14.09971111 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.