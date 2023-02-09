Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,585. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 622.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.