Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Market Perform

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,107 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.