Sanjiv Patel Sells 14,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 723,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,207. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,093,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

