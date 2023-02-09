Saputo (SAPIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Saputo has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

