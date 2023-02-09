Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.99. 81,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

