Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 210,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 511,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Scilex Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scilex stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

