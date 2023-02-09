Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 10,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.20) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($25.81) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Scor Se will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.