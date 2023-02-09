Scott H. Galit Sells 14,282 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.4 %

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 2,044,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,018,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.