Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Buys A$272,727.26 in Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Rating) insider Ian Trahar acquired 27,272,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$272,727.26 ($188,087.77).

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in operating, marketing, and selling fresh and frozen farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns and Crystal Bay Tiger Prawns brand. The company also develops land-based aquaculture projects. In addition, it exports its products.

