Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SEE stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 2,403,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,100. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

