Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.
SEE stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 2,403,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,100. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
