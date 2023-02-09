Sebastian Grady Sells 3,824 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $18,431.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,489.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

RMNI stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 978.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

