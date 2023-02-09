Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn Sells 3,124 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CFO David R. Horn sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $16,869.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Seer had a negative net margin of 646.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

