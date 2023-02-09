SelfKey Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $38.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00443518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.84 or 0.29379452 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00422944 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

