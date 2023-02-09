Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

