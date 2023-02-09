SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 7,488 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of S opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $88,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $406,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 315.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 214,064 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.