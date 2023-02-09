Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.16) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAE. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR:SAE opened at €71.96 ($77.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.35. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.02 and a 200-day moving average of €55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

