Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.6706 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €94.00 ($101.08) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

