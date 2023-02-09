SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 106.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $476.79 million and approximately $352.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00221943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020756 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47695181 USD and is down -16.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $447,811,629.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.