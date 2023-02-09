SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

SKM opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

