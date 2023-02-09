SKALE Network Price Up 4% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $163.91 million and $26.15 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

