Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SKY traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Articles

