SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Financial Survey

SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

SRH Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. SLR Investment pays out 1,171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

SRH Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $14.93 million 54.96 $59.57 million $0.14 107.00

This table compares SRH Total Return Fund and SLR Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than SRH Total Return Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SRH Total Return Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 3.43% 7.57% 3.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRH Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17

SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $15.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than SRH Total Return Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats SRH Total Return Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Boulder Growth & Income Fund is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

