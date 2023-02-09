SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.69 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.69-0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 488,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.94. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SolarWinds by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

