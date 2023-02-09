Sonen Capital LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after buying an additional 622,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TWLO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 1,149,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,133. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.