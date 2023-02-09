Sonen Capital LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after buying an additional 622,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 1,149,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,133. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.